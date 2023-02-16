Règle de conservation des données
Collage HR will retain custom data for as long as it remains necessary for the identified purpose or as required by law, which may extend beyond the termination of our relationship with customers. We may retain certain data as necessary to prevent fraud or future abuse, or for legitimate business purposes, such as analysis of aggregated, non-personally-identifiable data, account recovery, or if required by law. All retained personal information will remain subject to the terms of our Privacy Policy. If customers request that your name be removed from our databases, it may not be possible to completely delete all your Personal Information due to technological and legal constraints.
Collage does not have any ownership rights over customer data. We will not disclose, trade, rent, sell or otherwise transfer personal information, without consent.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customers can request deletion by emailing info@collage.co, as described in our Privacy Policy. Once we receive and confirm a deletion request, we will delete (and direct our service providers to delete) customer data from our records, unless an exception applies. We may deny a deletion request if retaining the information is necessary for us or our service providers to:
1) Complete a transaction for which we collected the personal information, provide a good or service that customers requested, take actions reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship with a customer, or otherwise perform our contract with a customer.
2) Comply with a legal obligation.
Règle de stockage des données
Collage HR will store customer data in data centres located in Canada. As we understand that data security is a critical issue for our customers and we are committed to safeguarding the personal information in our custody and under our control. We have implemented reasonable administrative, technical and physical safeguards in an effort to protect against unauthorized access, use, modification and disclosure of personal information in our custody and control.
Collage’s physical infrastructure is hosted and managed within Amazon’s secure Canadian data centres and utilize the Amazon Web Service (AWS) technology. Amazon continually manages risk and undergoes recurring assessments to ensure compliance with industry standards. Amazon’s data centre operations have been accredited under:
• ISO 27001
• SOC 1 and SOC 2/SSAE 16/ISAE 3402 (Previously SAS 70 Type II)
• PCI Level 1
• FISMA Moderate
• Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX)
For additional information see: https://aws.amazon.com/security
Site(s) de centre de données
Canada
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud-hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no