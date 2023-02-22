FloQast EU

FloQast, Inc. (2020). FloQast Privacy Policy. (

) Los Angeles, CA. "We will retain your information for as long as you remain identified as a potential customer or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations and to resolve disputes." This information includes select statements from our Privacy Policy as of the time of writing. We may update our Privacy Policy to reflect changes to our information practices. We encourage you to periodically review our complete Privacy Policy at

for the latest information about our privacy practices. You may direct questions regarding our Privacy Policy to legal@floqast.com, or by telephone to FloQast’s legal department at (818) 647-1168, or via mail to FloQast, Inc., 14721 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA 91411 USA.