Règle de conservation des données
Anecdote will retain the data collected for a maximum period of 5 years. After 5 years, we will review the data and determine whether it is necessary to retain it for legal or business purposes. If not, we will securely delete the data.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If you wish to have your personal data deleted before the 5-year retention period is over, please send a request to security@anec.app. We will review and respond to your request within 30 days.
Règle de stockage des données
Anecdote takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data we collect. Access to the data is restricted to authorized personnel only, and we regularly review our security practices to ensure they are up-to-date and effective.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Data is hosted in the cloud on Amazon AWS in us-east-1 region.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no