Manda - AI Calendar Assistant

As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals. Our company collects this information in a transparent way and only with the full cooperation and knowledge of interested parties. Once this information is available to us: (a) We are committed to ensuring that any of your personal information which we are holding is accurate and kept up to date. (b) We will take all reasonable steps to ensure that personal information which is inaccurate (having regard to the purposes for which it was processed) is erased or rectified without delay. (c) You have the right to request access to any of your personal information which we are holding. (d) You have the right to request that any of your personal information which we are holding be updated or corrected. (e) In order to request access, an update or a correction to your personal information, you may contact us using the contact form at htts://projectmanda.com/support. We take the protection and storage of your personal information very seriously. (a) We have appropriate security measures in place to prevent personal information from being accidentally lost, or used or accessed in an unauthorised way. We limit access to your personal information to those who have a genuine business need to know it. Those processing your information will do so only in an authorised manner and are subject to a duty of confidentiality. (b) We will also use technological and organisation measures to keep your information secure. (c) We also have procedures in place to deal with any suspected data security breach. We will notify you and any applicable regulator of a suspected data security breach where we are legally required to do so. (d) Indeed, while we will use all reasonable efforts to secure your personal data, in using the site and associated software applications and integrations you acknowledge that the use of the internet is not entirely secure and for this reason we cannot guarantee the security or integrity of any personal data that are transferred from you or to you via the internet. More in: