Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données 13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA 13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant. 13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données 13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA 13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant. 13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.

Règle de stockage des données Light Company ApS stores data in accordance with GDPR and applicable law. See more at https://light.inc/dpa

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://light.inc/dpa

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Gemini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Gemini Enterprise retains API logs for up to 30 days for security. Data is not used for training. Deleted customer data follows Google Cloud’s standard deletion process.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM We use Google Gemini Enterprise via API. Our data remains fully owned by us and is not used by Google for model training. No human reviewers access our data.