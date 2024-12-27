Règle de conservation des données
4.1. This Data Processing Agreement enters into force together with the Contract and shall
remain in force during the term of the Contract.
4.2. After termination of the Contract, Introw shall have no right to Process Customer
Personal Data, unless (a) where anonymised or aggregated and/or in statistical form,
and (b) except for Processing necessary for compliance with its own legal, regulatory,
accounting and tax obligations.
4.3. Without prejudice to clause 4.2, where after termination of the Contract any Customer
Personal Data would remain on any of Introw’s systems, the Customer has the right to
request the deletion or return of such Customer Personal Data in Introw’s standard data
format. Any such request must be submitted to Introw in writing.
Our full DPA can be found here: https://rooms.introw.io/data-processing-agreement
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
4.1. This Data Processing Agreement enters into force together with the Contract and shall
remain in force during the term of the Contract.
4.2. After termination of the Contract, Introw shall have no right to Process Customer
Personal Data, unless (a) where anonymised or aggregated and/or in statistical form,
and (b) except for Processing necessary for compliance with its own legal, regulatory,
accounting and tax obligations.
4.3. Without prejudice to clause 4.2, where after termination of the Contract any Customer
Personal Data would remain on any of Introw’s systems, the Customer has the right to
request the deletion or return of such Customer Personal Data in Introw’s standard data
format. Any such request must be submitted to Introw in writing.
Our full DPA can be found here: https://rooms.introw.io/data-processing-agreement
Any additional information can be requested at support@introw.io
Règle de stockage des données
Any Personal Data in relation to which Introw acts as a Data Controller (such as Introw
Production Data, Platform Usage Data and Customer business representative
Personal Data, including addresses, email, telephone number and other information
which is shared generally and necessarily as a result of the (potential) business
relationship between Introw and the Customer and their respective representatives)
shall be Processed in accordance with the Privacy Statement. Please refer to this
document for further information.
Our full DPA can be found here: https://rooms.introw.io/data-processing-agreement
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
All data is securely hosted on AWS (Private VPC only accessible by servers hosted within the private network, there is no direct database connection possible).
The data is encrypted at rest and only transmitted over a secure SSL connection (RSA 2048 private key algorithm and SHA256 signing algorithm).
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no