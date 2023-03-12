Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Mellie retains your Personal Data only as long as necessary and as required for our business operations, the provision of Services, archival purposes, and/or to satisfy legal requirements. The exact period of retention will depend on: (i) the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the Personal Data; (ii) the personal risk of harm for unauthorized use or disclosure; (iii) the purposes for which we process your Personal Data, including whether those purposes can be achieved through other means; and (iv) business operations and legal requirements. In general, Mellie strives to retain your data for no longer 24 months after your Account is closed (the “Retention Period”); however, the above factors may extend or decrease this Retention Period. can also request that we delete Personal Data, however we may retain such data as to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. We cannot restore information once it has been deleted. To request closing your account or deletion of your Personal Data please contact us at the following e-mail address: info@mellie.com

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données At the end of the applicable Retention Period, we will remove your Personal Data from our databases and will require that our business partners remove any identifiable Personal Data from their databases. If there is any data that we are unable to delete entirely from our systems for technical reasons, we will put in place appropriate measures to prevent any further processing of such data. Please note that once we disclose your Personal Data to third parties, we may not be able to access that Personal Data and we cannot force the deletion or modification of such information by third parties.

Règle de stockage des données We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the Personal Data submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. However, no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. Therefore, while we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. Mellie stores Personal Data on secured servers and uses a combination of technical, administrative, and physical safeguards to protect your personal information. Such safeguards include, but are not limited to, authentication, encryption, backups, and access controls.