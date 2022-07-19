Otter.ai | AI Meeting Assistant

Règle de conservation des données
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Règle de stockage des données
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs