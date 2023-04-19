Make and track predictions, right where your team works. Use /forecast to ask questions that matter to your team: * /forecast Will we release the podcast by Tuesday?

* /forecast Will we double our users by March?

* /forecast Will GPT-5 be released before 2024? Your team members can submit their predictions. When you resolve the question, everyone sees their score. Why build a culture of forecasting? 1. Make better decisions

2. Communicate more clearly

3. Build your track record

4. Trust your most reliable forecasters