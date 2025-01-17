Règle de conservation des données
At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.
Règle de stockage des données
At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no