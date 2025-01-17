Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

Règle de stockage des données At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données GCP

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://ironcladapp.com/subprocessors/