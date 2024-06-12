KiteSuite serves as comprehensive work management tool to easy manage different organization's projects. Utilize KiteSuite and integration for Slack to seamless work management and to foster shared understanding amount team members. There is no need to switch between applications—you can easily create new items in KiteSuite directly from Slack.Enhance Work Management with KiteSuite and SlackCreate New Items: Use the "/" command in Slack to create new KiteSuite items. More Actions Menu: Click on the More actions button or use the "/" key to open the create item modal and generate a new item.How It Works The item will automatically sync with KiteSuite and be available instantly for your team members to work on. This ensures that no communication is missed and your team stays updated at all times.Pricing The KiteSuite integration with Slack is supported for all KiteSuite pricing plans, including the initial free trial period.Learn More For more details, please feel free to check out our help guide page.
KiteSuite pourra voir :
KiteSuite pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
We collect personal information that users provide to us.
1) Personal Information Provided by user: names,phone numbers,email addresses,mailing addresses,job titles,usernames,passwords,contact
preferences,contact or authentication data,billing addresses,debit/credit card numbers
2) Payment Data: We may collect data necessary to process your payment. All payment data is stored by stripe. You may find their privacy notice link(s) here: https://stripe.com/en-in/privacy.
3) Social Media Login Data
4) Geolocation Information
5) Mobile Device Data
6) Push Notifications
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
Based on the applicable laws of your country, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, or delete it. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, please contact our privacy management team:
By email: data@kitesuite.com
By courier or postal email: KiteSuite LLC Privacy manager
D-199 5th Floor, Phase 8B
Mohali, Punjab 160055
India
Règle de stockage des données
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
We have implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Services is at your own risk. You should only access the Services within a secure environment.
Site(s) de centre de données
Inde, États-Unis, Royaume-Uni
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
Send email to contact@kitesuite.com
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
contact@kitesuite.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)