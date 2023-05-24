Emoji Happenings

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Règle de stockage des données No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données GCP