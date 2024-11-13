Règle de conservation des données
Retention Period: Harriet will hold customer data for a period of 5 years from the date of transaction or the last interaction with the customer, unless there is a legal requirement to keep it for a longer period.
Data Use: The data retained will only be used for purposes consented to by the customer, such as improving services, customer support, and compliance with legal obligations.
Exception Handling: In case of certain circumstances such as legal disputes or ongoing investigations, Harriet may retain data beyond the normal retention period.
Policy Review: Harriet reviews and updates this data retention policy regularly, in accordance with changes in laws and regulations, and will communicate any changes to customers in a timely manner.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Backup: Harriet conducts regular backups of production databases which are stored encrypted on redundant media.
Data Deletion: Upon the expiry of the retention period or at the request of the customer, data will be securely deleted from all active systems, archives, and backups.
Email privacy@hrharriet.com to make a data deletion request.
Règle de stockage des données
Storage Security: All data is securely stored and maintained following industry-standard security practices, to prevent unauthorized access or breaches.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Heroku DBaaS
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Heroku
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
OpenAI GPT-4o + o1; Anthropic Claude
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Harriet LLMs do not retain customer data for training or other purposes.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Harriet is backed by the world's most advanced LLMs. The Harriet team can configure processing of your data to take place either globally (default) or within the EU. Contact sales@hrharriet.com to learn more.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
LLM data is not retained.