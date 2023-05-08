Conectere is the world's only content delivery platform presenting a rich portfolio of hundreds of conectivities
aligned along six pillars of connectedness: balance
, team building
, social
, professional growth
, diversity, equity and inclusion
, and community service
. Conectere enables teams and companies to build a culture of employee connectedness, inclusion, trust and support, especially in hybrid and remote work environments.
Each conectivity
is a micro-activity or event specifically designed to enable employees to connect, celebrate contributions, promote openness and trust, and boost engagement. Coulson
, our AI engine
, automatically selects and delivers conectivities daily to your teams' Slack workspace, web, and mobile devices to target core aspects of employee connectedness that tend to suffer the most under remote and hybrid work environments.
Our integrated Spotlights
make peer-to-peer recognition fun and easy for employees — with the ability to send company-wide recognition from Slack, anytime. Spotlights provide a unique and meaningful mechanism to recognize and celebrate employee success and contribution.
The Conectere Community
enables companies and institutions to crowd-source and share their favorite and most effective conectivities for the health and benefit of employees everywhere.Analytics and visualizations
provide unmatched insights into enterprise-wide connectedness and employee engagement
The Conectere platform is fully customizable, allowing companies and institutions to craft their own cultural goals, incentives and rewards.
Have questions or want to learn more? Let's connect at contact@conectere.net
or visit https://www.conectere.net