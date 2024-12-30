motives,
conflict,
strengths,
theirtriggers,
mytriggers, and
results. Simply add the topic on the end of the slash command, like this :arrow_heading_down:
/corestrengths @user motives - Write messages that connect with what matters most to others.
/corestrengths @user conflict - Navigate messaging effectively even when there is conflict.
/corestrengths @user strengths - Respect the strengths your teammates use most often.
/corestrengths @user theirtriggers - Avoid teammates’ conflict triggers by being mindful of overdone strengths.
/corestrengths @user mytriggers - Manage your conflict triggers by considering teammates’ true intentions.
/corestrengths @user results - See a snapshot of your teammate’s SDI 2.0 results.Shortcuts - You can use Slack’s shortcut feature to invite, connect, or get more communication tips for others in your organization.
Connect - Connect :handshake::skin-tone-2: with a teammate so you can access RQ insights.
Invite - Invite :envelope: a teammate to take the SDI so you can access RQ insights.
Tips - View :mag_right: a range of tips for a specific user to help strengthen work relationships.To use this app, you must have an account with Core Strengths. Contact us :e-mail: at sales@corestrengths.com.
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