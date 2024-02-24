Règle de conservation des données
Day Off retains personal data such as names, email addresses or phone numbers only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes of the app for account registration. When the data is no longer required:
• It will be anonymized or deleted within 90 days.
• If deletion is not possible for technical reasons, the data will be blocked to prevent further processing.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Day Off Customers can request data deleted from their company profile, and Customer data is purged from Day Off systems only if it's requested.
Règle de stockage des données
All customer data is encrypted in transit. System passwords are encrypted with restricted access to specific production systems. We use industry-standard MySQL, storage systems by the respective vendors. Data access and authorizations are provided on a need-to-know basis, and based on the principle of least privilege. Access to the production system is restricted to authorized personnel, and is carried out using VPN with Active Directory authentication.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no