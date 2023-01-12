Règle de conservation des données
Non-personal data:
- Email activity data is kept for 7 days for all Free Accounts, 14 for Premium and 30 for Enterprise.
- Email analytics data is kept for 6 months for all types of Accounts.
- Email recipients' email addresses are kept indefinitely until Account deletion.
- Account deletion is either manually triggered by any user who decides to delete their account or automatic when they have not used their account for the last six months and have an unverified domain.
Personal data:
- All personal data is deleted 30 days after a user's request.
- If it's not requested, all personal data is kept indefinitely as long as the user has one or more active accounts.
You can find our retention policy on the section 3.2 of our privacy policy (https://www.mailersend.com/legal/privacy-policy)
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
In the event of account inactivity for a continuous period of 6 months or more, MailerSend retains the authority to permanently delete your account along with all associated data. This includes your recipient lists, sending and account activity records, and content. Automatic deletion due to account inactivity will be preceded by email notifications, sent 30 days, 7 days, and 1 day before the permanent deletion of your data. Please note that once the data is permanently deleted, there will be no option for data recovery. However, users also have the flexibility to delete their data anytime they desire. In such cases, the data will be erased entirely 30 days after the user initiates the deletion, granting them control over their information while adhering to our data retention practices.
You can request a deletion of your Account via the application or by contacting support.
Règle de stockage des données
MailerSend uses Google data storage center with its location in the European Union. Google has information storage security certificate (ISO 27001) that ensures safety of Customer Data. Google data centers are protected with several layers of security to prevent any unauthorized access to your data. Google uses secure perimeter defense systems, comprehensive camera coverage, biometric authentication, and a 24/7 guard staff.
Site(s) de centre de données
Belgique
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Our data center service provider Google Ireland Limited provides all the necessary security measures for data protection and processing. Our services are hosted by a trusted and certified data storage center located in Belgium that has an information storage security certificate (ISO 27001). You can rest assured that your data and your recipients’ data is safe with us.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Ireland Limited
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no