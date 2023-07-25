Data Retention and Destruction Data retention policies are in place to make sure we retain data only up to 30 days after cancellation or termination of service. Thereafter, data will be securely deleted. Customers also can request data deletions and we can process requests on the same day. Abacus.AI has several policies in place to ensure the security and privacy of customer data. Here are some key points that might be relevant to a customer: Abacus.AI classifies its information into four categories: Public, Internal Access, Client Confidential Data, and Company Confidential Data. The classification determines the level of protection and access restrictions applied to the data. The company has a strict Acceptable Use Policy that applies to all employees, contractors, and third parties. Use of the system is conditional on acceptance of this policy. Abacus.AI has a comprehensive data retention policy. Confidential Data, which includes all customer data, is retained for the duration of the models that are active in production. Once the models are deactivated, the associated data is deleted. Customer data is not retained beyond the period of the Customer contracts with Abacus.AI. The company has strict policies for the management of removable media. The use of personal removable media devices is prohibited, and all data stored on removable media devices must be encrypted. Abacus.AI has a policy for teleworking that employs security controls to ensure that information resources are not compromised. The company has a policy for information backup. Information and information systems are backed up and the recovery process is tested regularly to ensure that mission-critical data and archives are adequately preserved and protected against data loss and destruction. Abacus.AI has a policy for securing offices, rooms, and facilities. Measures are taken to protect physical office premises from unauthorized access. The company has a policy for independent review of information security. An independent review is performed annually to ensure continued adherence to information security objectives and effectiveness of security controls. HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION? Following termination or deactivation of your account, Abacus.AI, its Clients, Affiliates, or its service providers may retain information (including your profile information) and user Content for a commercially reasonable time for backup, archival, and/or audit purposes. If you have any questions about the termination or deactivation of your account, please contact us directly at privacy@abacus.ai​. CHILDREN Abacus.AI is not intended for children. If you are under 18, you may use the Site and Services only with the supervision of your parent or guardian. The Services are not directed to anyone under the age of 16. A parent or guardian who becomes aware that his or her child under the age of 16 has used the Services may contact us at legal@abacus.ai and we will attempt to delete the child’s personal information as soon as possible. NOTICE FOR RESIDENTS OF THE EUROPEAN AND SWISS ECONOMIC AREAS, PRIVACY SHIELD AND CONTRACTUAL TERMS Abacus.AI is committed to subjecting all personal data received from European Union (“EU”) member countries and Switzerland, in reliance on the Privacy Shield Framework (“Privacy Shield”), to the Privacy Shield’s applicable Principles. Abacus.AI is subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, Abacus.AI may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements. For more information read: