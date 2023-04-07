Pigment processes Customer Data in data centers in accordance with the Customer’s choice at setup, located either within Europe or the USA. Some Customer and Personal Data may be processed outside the designated location by Pigment’s authorized sub-processors. Except as mandated by applicable law or for the purpose of asserting or defending legal claims, all Customer Data, including Personal Data, is securely deleted from the production environment within three months after contract termination or immediately upon request. For additional information, refer to your Services Agreement with Pigment. Pigment’s Data Protection Addendum elaborates on the Data Protection Laws governing Pigment, along with a detailed list of data transfers:

Pigment’s Security Terms outline the security measures implemented to safeguard your data: