Dates Collector & Celebration Bot

Cherish birthday and work anniversary of your team members Discover a seamless way to celebrate and cherish your team members’ special days with the HappyDates Bot app. Remembering birthdays and work anniversary in a bustling workplace can be a challenge, but not anymore. Our Birthday Bot takes the hassle out of tracking birthdays and ensures no celebration goes unnoticed. Whether your team is remote, in-office, or a mix of both, our app brings everyone together to share the joy of these meaningful occasions. Easy Setup: No technical expertise required – simply invite HappyDates Bot to your Slack workspace and let the celebrations begin! How does it work?

1. Install the app in your workspace.

2. Connect your team’s calendar to import birthdays.

3. Customize your birthday and work anniversary messages

4. Sit back and let the birthday bot handle the rest - sending reminders and spreading birthday/work anniversary cheer. Features

- Automated birthday and work anniversary reminders: Never miss a colleague's birthday or work anniversary again! The Birthday Bot takes care of sending timely reminders, ensuring everyone gets their well-deserved virtual cake.

- Customize and send unlimited birthday and work anniversary messages

- Opt-out option for both birthday and work anniversary

- Set birthday and work anniversary reminder

- Keep track of birthdays and work anniversaries of each member

- Choose when to celebrate the birthday and work anniversary

- Works in both public and private channels

- Technical support Customizable celebrations: Customize birthday messages and wish them with unique special messages for each member of your workspace. Real-time notifications: Receive real-time notifications as birthdays approach, enabling you to plan surprises and celebrations that add a touch of joy to the workday. Boost team morale: Celebrating birthdays fosters a positive workplace culture and strengthens team bond.