Règle de conservation des données
Swan will retain Customer Data in accordance with our business and contractual obligations. Lead data, Slack interaction logs, and related outreach activity are retained only as long as necessary to fulfill the services provided—typically for the duration of the customer’s active subscription and up to 90 days after termination, unless otherwise required by law or customer request.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Swan will remove Customer Data in accordance with customer instructions and applicable legal requirements. Upon request or termination of service, Swan will delete or anonymize all associated Customer Data within 90 days. Customers can also request data removal at any time, and Swan will comply within 30 days.
Règle de stockage des données
Swan stores Customer Data in secure, encrypted databases hosted on industry-leading cloud infrastructure providers (such as AWS ) in data centers located in the United States. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is strictly controlled and audited for security and compliance.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Anthropic Claude
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Swan does not retain any customer prompts, Slack messages, or lead data used in LLM interactions beyond the duration of the request. All data is processed in-memory and is not stored, logged, or used for model training by Swan or its providers
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Swan ensures that user data is not used to train shared models and that requests are processed securely and transiently, with no cross-customer data exposure.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Swan’s LLM services store and process data in data centers located in the United States and/or the European Union, depending on the LLM provider used