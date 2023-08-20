Règle de conservation des données
Sidekick regularly backs up customer data per Data Backup Policy. By default, Sidekick stores its customer's data indefinitely. We might choose to delete the customer’s data at any point after the customer contract ends for efficiency reasons. Customers have an option to request their data to be deleted from Our servers.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customer's have an option to request their data to be removed. For the data removal request, the customer should not have an active account and should first de-activate their Sidekick account by removing all dependent applications and cease the use of platform for atleast 60 days. To request removal, customer can email us as contact@trysidekick.com. We may not always be able to delete all of the data due to technical or other unforeseen constraints.
Règle de stockage des données
All sensitive data including but not limited to access passwords, keys and authorization IDs are encrypted with market leading encryption algorithms and policies. Active backups are kept for a rolling period of 30 days to ensure continuity of services.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
The data is hosted on cloud using amazon aws.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no