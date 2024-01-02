Hadrius Archiver

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

Règle de stockage des données Your personal data is stored by Hadrius on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Hadrius engages, located in the United States.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS