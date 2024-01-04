Your team's :tada: Chief Celebration Officer
Does your team have that one person who looks up their Excel sheet daily to see whose birthday is today? Leave the spreadsheet and let Jolly take care of your team's celebrations.
Jolly is a celebration bot that sends hand-crafted & joyful celebration messages
whenever anyone from your team has a birthday
or a work anniversary
.:wave: What Jolly does?
A happy team is a productive team! Teams using Jolly have created a more positive workplace culture and boosted their employee engagement & morale. Also, let's not mention how embarrassing it is to forget your team member's special day, right? Let Jolly take care of that and it will never happen.
Even if your team is spread out across the globe, Jolly is perfect for virtually bringing the team together. Make sure your team is present when it matters.
If you're an HR professional, you know the pain of maintaining an Excel spreadsheet of your team's birthdays. You're also responsible for managing employee relations and creating a positive environment. Jolly makes your job more manageable and easier.:rocket: Key Features
• Hand-crafted
joyful celebration messages
• Ability to customize
celebration messages to build personalization
• Support for private Slack channels
• View all upcoming celebrations
• Add Jolly to multiple Slack channels
to create a perfect setup for every team size
• Get personally
notified when your favorites have their special day
• Handle celebrations that occur over the weekend
• Fine-tune timezone
and posting time
to your company needs
• Integrate and auto-sync with 30+ HRIS platforms
• Collect
your team's birthdays & work anniversaries in bulk
• Free
for teams with up to 20 people
• Large teams pay only for active users
:tada: Get started in just 10 minutes!https://usejolly.com