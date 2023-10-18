Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données The default retention setting for customer data is to keep everything as long as the workspace exists.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données When a customer account is deleted, BugBug will remove their data from our production environments within 24 hours.

Règle de stockage des données Customer data is stored in single hosting provider data center. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer data are automatically backed up.