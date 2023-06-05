Règle de conservation des données
We retain data while the customer is actively using our service. Data can also be deleted or removed at any time during or following the contract term by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data can be deleted upon request at any time throughout or following the contract term using by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.
Règle de stockage des données
Data will be stored to provide the services at hand. Our data management policy includes technical controls like encryption (TLS 1.2, AES-256), logical segregation of workspaces, and data cleansing policies following termination of agreements. We also have organizational policies such as routine access reviews, least privileged access rights, and application request policies to ensure that data is only handled by employees when necessary.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Navattic's data is hosted on Vercel and PlanetScale, both of which are hosted on AWS under the hood.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no