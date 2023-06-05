Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain data while the customer is actively using our service. Data can also be deleted or removed at any time during or following the contract term by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data can be deleted upon request at any time throughout or following the contract term using by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Règle de stockage des données Data will be stored to provide the services at hand. Our data management policy includes technical controls like encryption (TLS 1.2, AES-256), logical segregation of workspaces, and data cleansing policies following termination of agreements. We also have organizational policies such as routine access reviews, least privileged access rights, and application request policies to ensure that data is only handled by employees when necessary.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Navattic's data is hosted on Vercel and PlanetScale, both of which are hosted on AWS under the hood.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.navattic.com/legal/subprocessors