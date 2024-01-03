Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect. Moreover, Cakewalk is ISO 27001 certified and has a general Data retention policy in place.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.

Règle de stockage des données We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Our data is securely hosted within AWS data centers located in Frankfurt, Germany. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes