Règle de conservation des données
We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect. Moreover, Cakewalk is ISO 27001 certified and has a general Data retention policy in place.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.
Règle de stockage des données
We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Our data is securely hosted within AWS data centers located in Frankfurt, Germany. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs