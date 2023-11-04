Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Oliv only stores a subset of any information you knowingly provide to us. The data is kept around as long the user is authenticated and continues to use the app. We delete any information related to the user once the user wants to delete the app within 60 days

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We'll stop displaying your User Submissions (except Limited Audience and Public ones). However, complete deletion may not be possible, and content may remain viewable elsewhere if copied by other users. Users can request data deletion by writing to hi@oliv.ai.

Règle de stockage des données All of the customer's data is stored on our server and encrypted and backed up securely to AWS servers. The server can be accessed only by a couple of our senior devs and all the accesses made are audited and logged. No one else can access this data

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud-hosted on AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Vanilla GPT4 Turbo

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM No retention

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM No tenancy