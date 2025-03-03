Règle de conservation des données
We pull the data from GitHub PRs and generate the reports. We do not store in on our servers.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Règle de stockage des données
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
OpenAI, Anthropic
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.