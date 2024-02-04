TeaTime.Chat

Règle de conservation des données
Data is retained for as long as necessary to provide the service.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If a customer uninstalls the app via the Slack app store, all app installation information including app configuration data will be immediately removed. Customer information required to maintain past subscription information will be maintained to allow customers to view historical information such as past invoices.
If customers wishes to delete this information, they can contact us and we will remove their information within 90 days.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored by our hosting provider. We have configured regular backups of this data.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no