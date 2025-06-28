Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données User data, including email and phone information, will be retained for the duration of the user's engagement with Pager Hero. Upon termination of engagement, user data will be retained for a period of 7 days and then permanently deleted from our systems. Aggregated and anonymized data may be retained for analytical purposes, but personally identifiable information will not be included.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Inactive user accounts (accounts with no activity) may be archived after a period of 90 days. Archived data will be stored securely and will not be accessible for regular use. Users may request the removal of their account and associated data by contacting support@pagerhero.io Upon verification, the data will be permanently removed from our systems within 7 days.

Règle de stockage des données User data is stored on secure servers hosted by Amazon Web Services. Access to user data is restricted to authorized personnel only and is governed by strict access controls.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no