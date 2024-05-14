Règle de conservation des données
We will only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation with respect to our relationship with you.
To determine the appropriate retention period for personal data, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of your personal data, the purposes for which we process your personal data and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or other requirements.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
To have your data removed from our systems outside of the data retention policy set forward above, contact us at support@sendtrumpet.com
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored on the cloud, it is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
MongoDB
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no