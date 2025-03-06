Gliffy by Perforce

Règle de conservation des données
Information about your session (browser type and IP) when you use the Atlassian application can be used to help us troubleshoot technical problems. This information is stored, but the oldest data is overwritten by current data. Only engineering staff are permitted access to server logs to resolve issues.
We will only retain data for as long as necessary and in accordance with our data retention procedures. We will retain your personal information if you are a customer for as long as is needed to manage any account held with us and to be compliant with legal and regulatory requirements.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Gliffy is a web-based application. Gliffy does not store your diagram data on a local device. When you choose to store your diagram, your diagram data and your preferences are not stored on Gliffy servers.
In some cases, if your request concerns deletion of data, we may not be able to entirely remove your content or personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why. For example, we may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes and/or to complete any transactions that you began prior to requesting such deletion.
Règle de stockage des données
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no