Règle de stockage des données

SmartRecruiters assign clearly defined retention periods to our information to ensure it is kept for an appropriate length of time. For each information has been assigned an action that should be performed before the expiration of the indicated retention period. 1. Review – means verification of the information before changing the status and the result of this revision should be marked as a: a. Delete b. Permanent i. Documents which have been marked for permanent preservation must not be deleted. c. Temporary extension to review again at a future date (in exceptional cases justified by law) 2. Delete – means removing, wiping, and disposing of the data without the obligation to notify the Data Owner. The retention schedule is structured by function, not by management. By adopting a functional approach, we can ensure that the schedule will not necessarily change in the case of organizational restructuring and that information held by multiple managements is placed on the Schedule. The customer account’s data is hosted in the AWS DC specified in the customer’s order form: Frankfurt, Sydney or Ohio (choice of the customer).