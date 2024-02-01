AdQuick is the easiest way for teams to plan, purchase, and measure out-of-home (OOH) advertising. With the AdQuick AI for Slack integration, you can start doing your OOH media planning using AdQuick—all without leaving Slack.
With the AdQuick AI for Slack integration, you can:
• Ask about pricing, average CPM, impressions, company count, and inventory count for billboard advertising, transit advertising, airport advertising, retail media, and many other media formats for every city in the United States and Canada.
• Ask about campaign strategy, out-of-home measurement and attribution, and creative and design best practices.
• Start Campaign Planning Research without leaving Slack by typing /AdQuick into the message box.
Disclaimer: The AdQuick AI for Slack utilizes a Large Language Model to assist in providing responses. While we strive for accuracy and relevance in the information and recommendations provided, please be aware that there may be instances of inaccuracies or outdated information due to the nature of AI-generated content. We recommend verifying critical data and decisions through direct consultation with AdQuick experts or through your own research.
To learn more about AdQuick AI for Slack, visit our Guide.
About AdQuick
AdQuick is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1,600 partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick seamlessly connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad. AdQuick is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at www.adquick.com
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