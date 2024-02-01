AdQuick AI

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données AdQuick may securely retain inputs and outputs for up to 30 days to provide the services and to identify abuse. After 30 days, API inputs and outputs are removed from our systems, unless we are legally required to retain them.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Given the technical complexity of how the LLM models work, we may not be able to correct the inaccuracy ore remove information in every instance. In any case, you may request that we remove your Information by contacting AdQuick at support@adquick.com

Règle de stockage des données AdQuick complies with GDPR and CCPA. We can execute a Data Processing Agreement if your organization or use case requires it.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes