Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We hold your privacy and data security in the highest regard. For the free plan, data is retained for a period of 90 days from their creation. For the paid plan, your data is retained as long as you continue to use our services. If you desire to have your data removed, you can request it by contacting us at support@tailrec.io. You can make this request at any time or when uninstalling our app.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We offer users the option to delete their data by submitting a request to support@tailrec.io. Additionally, if you uninstall the app, your data will be automatically removed after a 14-day period. However, please note that if you reinstall the app within 14 days, the data cleanup process will be halted.

Règle de stockage des données We ensure the safety of all customer information by storing it in a secure and encrypted cloud provider. We adhere to industry security standards to guarantee data security during transmission and while at rest. Moreover, we employ encryption techniques to safeguard all textual data provided by customers, utilizing periodically rotated data keys.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://tailrec.io/security-and-compliance#sub-processors

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) gpt-4o-mini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM LLM data retention settings are controlled by OpenAI and cannot be modified by customers.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM We use pre-trained models provided by the OpenAI API, and do not offer fine-tuning services for our customers. Each request is processed independently, with no prior context carried over between requests.