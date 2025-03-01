CloudCost Report

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Following data is collected for each customer : Slack Workspace Team Id, Name, Channel Name, AWS IAM Role All of this data is used for showing the aws billing reports. All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. For an individual to remove data , they can uninstall the app and send the mail to hello@pagerly.io

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données All of this data is used for showing the aws billing report on Slack All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. Should you ever decide to delete your account, you may do so by emailing hello@pagerly.io. If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account. However, given the nature of sharing on the Services, any public activity on your Account prior to deletion will remain stored on our servers and will remain accessible to the public.To review and update your personal information to ensure it is accurate, contact us at hello@cloudcostreport.com

Règle de stockage des données Following data is stored for each customer : Following data is collected for each customer : Slack Workspace Team Id, Name, Channel Name, AWS IAM Role All of this data is used for showing the aws billing reports. All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. We use AWS data hosting service providers in the United States to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data.The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.Non-public Personal Information that you share with us will be protected using industry-standard techniques.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no