Règle de conservation des données
Biztera's policy is to retain all data for active organizations. Active organizations are defined as organizations with any customer activity in the most recent 2 years.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Biztera's policy is to delete any organizations and associated data with over 2 years of inactivity. Such organizations are typically free or payment was never received. For paid organizations, we keep the data as long as the customer desires.
Règle de stockage des données
Database data is stored through MongoDB's Atlas service. Optional file attachments are stored in one of two cloud providers, at the customer's choice: Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure. The default selection is Amazon AWS. All comply with general data protection and regulation (GDPR) requirements.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Data is entirely hosted in the cloud
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
MongoDB, Inc.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs