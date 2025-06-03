To avoid unintentional data loss, Lumin user data is not deleted immediately upon account deletion. Your account will remain deactivated for up to 3 months after the time you request to delete your account. After this time, we will permanently remove any personal data from our service, including your document collection; team membership and payment details. In this time, you can sign in to reactivate your account; otherwise, your account including document collection, data payment, team, and personal information is completed deleted from our database after 3 months. If you are currently paying for a individual or team subscription, you can request a refund by contact our support team:

If you are a member of any Lumin team, you will be automatically removed from the team, but the documents you uploaded to that team are still available. Team owners can not delete their account before they transfer team ownership or delete the team. Files that are opened from a cloud storage provider are not copied to our servers, unless a file conversion is performed. All connections with cloud storage providers are encrypted.