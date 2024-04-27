Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Règle de stockage des données We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack connection details such as Access Token, Refresh Token, App ID, User ID, Team ID, Channel Name. The access token and refresh token is encrypted and stored. These fields are cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis, Andorre

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS Cloud

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no