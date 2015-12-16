Find video clips from your favorite movies, TV, and music videos. Enter a quote or lyric and Yarn automatically returns a short video clip that matches. Yarn also allows subcommands like /yarn /search that lets users select from multiple search results. Yarns are great for mobile because they are smaller than most animated gifs.
Yarn pourra voir :
Yarn pourra faire :
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