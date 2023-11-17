Oktopost Social Advocacy

Règle de conservation des données
Oktopost will retain customer data for the duration of the contract. Upon contract termination, data will be deleted after six months, unless otherwise specified by the customer.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customers can manually remove data or set a data retention policy for personal information processed by Oktopost on their behalf. In addition, Oktopost automatically removes data in the following cases:
1. Six months following contract termination, as mentioned above.
2. When required to delete data collected from APIs in accordance with the terms and conditions of social media networks.
Règle de stockage des données
Oktopost maintains data centers in the US (AWS us-east-1) and EU (AWS eu-central-1) in which customer data is stored based on each customer's location.
Oktopost employs different mechanisms to ensure the protection of stored data, including logical separation, secure access, encryption at rest and in transit, and regular vulnerability scans.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne, États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
On a VPC.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no