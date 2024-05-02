Phrase Orchestrator

Règle de conservation des données
Phrase will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR.
If you are a user, i.e. an employee, contractor or other person acting on behalf of your organization having a user account, we will always keep your personal data for the period for which you will be using our services. We will also keep your personal data where required by law or where we need to do so in connection with potential or actual legal action, or an investigation involving Phrase.
If you are acting on behalf of your organization, but you do not have a user account, your personal data will be held until you opt-out or until two years have passed since your last active communication with us.
Phrase shall implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to assist the Customer with the fulfilment of Customer’s obligation to respond to requests by Data Subjects to exercise their rights laid down in applicable Data Protection Laws.
Phrase will inform Customer without undue delay upon receiving a request from a Data Subject to erase, rectify or restrict any Customer Personal Data. Phrase will only erase, rectify or restrict such Customer Personal Data upon instruction from Customer.
Where appropriate, Phrase will reasonably assist and support the Customer in fulfilment of their obligations under the Data Protection Laws to respond to requests for exercising the Data Subject’s rights, in particular, to the extent applicable, the ‘right to be forgotten’, rectification, restriction, data portability, information and access rights.
Phrase shall, unless expressly stated otherwise in the Terms of Service or otherwise agreed between the parties, within 60 days of termination of the Terms of Service delete the Customer Content and any Personal Data contained therein unless Phrase is required to retain a copy in accordance with any applicable law.
More information can be found here: https://phrase.com/privacy/?tab=privacy-notice-for-users-and-clients
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Phrase will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR.
We will also delete your user data automatically if your user account is considered inactive, within the meaning that your user account no longer contains any jobs, projects, translation memories, term bases or other content.
Phrase shall, unless expressly stated otherwise in the Terms of Service or otherwise agreed between the parties, within 60 days of termination of the Terms of Service delete the Customer Content and any Personal Data contained therein unless Phrase is required to retain a copy in accordance with any applicable law.
More information can be found here: https://phrase.com/privacy/?tab=privacy-notice-for-users-and-clients
Règle de stockage des données
Phrase will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR.
Phrase shall process Customer Personal Data only for the purpose of providing the Phrase Solution to Customer and its maintenance in accordance with Terms of Service.
Phrase does not have control over the Customer Content and Customer Personal Data uploaded to the Phrase Solution, which means that various categories of Personal Data relating to various categories of Data Subjects may be processed in the Phrase Solution. As a principle, the exact scope and categories of Personal Data, categories of Data Subjects are determined and controlled by the Customer at its own discretion.
Phrase will process Customer Personal Data for the purpose of providing and maintaining the Phrase Solution as long as the Customer Personal Data is uploaded to the Phrase Solution and for 60 days following Customer permanently deleting the Customer Personal Data from the Phrase Solution, unless expressly stated otherwise in the Terms of Service or a different deletion regime applies as described in the Documentation.
More information can be found here: https://phrase.com/privacy/?tab=privacy-notice-for-users-and-clients
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no