MeetGeek Chat Assistant

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is retained according to the user's plan or predefined specific organization policies MeetGeek.ai follows legal, regulatory, and industry-specific requirements for record retention. Records are retained for the required period and securely archived during that time​​.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données MeetGeek.ai has established procedures for data disposal and requires these procedures to be adhered to at all times, regardless of the location of data or media. Data is immediately deleted when the user deactivates their account. Personal information is securely disposed of to meet privacy objectives, and personal information is required to be retained as long as necessary for the intended purpose. The company reviews its privacy policy annually and retains personal information according to a customer's plan​​.

Règle de stockage des données For data storage, MeetGeek.ai employs encryption to protect data at rest, and sensitive customer data hosted on databases, storage, and backups are at least disk-level encrypted. Additionally, the company secures and controls employees' devices to enforce security settings, including hard-disk encryption and password requirements​​. The customer is in control of what is retained. - If a customer deletes individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly. - If a customer deletes their account, all of their meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Data is stored and processed in our EU-based Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://meetgeek.ai/subprocessors

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) gpt-5-mini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM By default, OpenAI does not retain any personal data shared with the LLM for longer than necessary to process a specific interaction. OpenAI does not use data to train its models unless customers opt-in. https://openai.com/policies/row-privacy-policy/

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM OpenAI's LLM operates in a multi-tenant cloud environment where data is processed in shared infrastructure. Customer data is isolated and protected through strong security measures and encryption. https://openai.com/policies/data-processing-addendum/