Churn Solution

Règle de conservation des données
We do not automatically delete old or unused information. However, if a user want to have their account and associated data to be removed from our servers, they can contact us via email at support@churnsolution.com. We will process these requests promptly to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.
We will retain and use your data (company name and customer sessions) as necessary to comply with legal requirements, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements and policies.
The data will be kept until the user email us at our support@churnsolution.com to request to delete it .
For more detailed information, please refer to our privacy policy page: https://churnsolution.com/privacy-policy/
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If you're using our Services and want to delete your account and all its data, just send us an email at support@churnsolution.com to request it.
Règle de stockage des données
Your data is kept safe in top-notch data centers known in the industry. These centers use advanced security measures like PGP encryption, SSL certificates, and regularly updated password and API keys. Moreover: Only necessary personnel have access to the database, only essential personnel have access to the servers and administrative roles are structured to prevent those handling routine tasks from accessing data beyond their responsibilities.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no