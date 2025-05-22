Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Village Labs must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Village Labs and the customer, unless Village Labs is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Village Labs must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer's agreement(s) with Village Labs. Village Labs may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements.

Règle de stockage des données Village Labs stores and disposes of sensitive data in a manner that reasonably safeguards the confidentiality of the data, protects against the unauthorized use or disclosure of the data, and renders the data secure or appropriately destroyed. Data entered into Village Labs applications must be validated where possible to ensure quality of information processed and to mitigate the impacts of web-based attacks on the systems.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Being host on the cloud.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google Cloud Platform

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://coworker.ai/terms

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Claude (Anthropic) - Primary model, GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 (OpenAI), Gemini (Google) - Including Gemini Flash 2, o1 and o3-mini (OpenAI) - Latest models

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Coworker's LLM interactions are stateless and ephemeral; customer data is not retained by external LLM providers.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Coworker’s LLM operates strictly in a multi-tenant environment. Data isolation controls ensure customer data processed by LLMs is logically separated and explicitly prohibited from being shared among tenants.