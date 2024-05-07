Règle de conservation des données
Planable will retain Slack Customer Data for the duration of the customer relationship and as required to comply with legal and regulatory obligations. Upon termination of the customer relationship, Planable will securely delete or anonymize the data within a year, unless otherwise required by law.
This policy ensures that data is kept only as long as necessary, respecting both customer privacy and legal requirements.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Planable will archive or remove Slack Customer Data in accordance with our data retention policy and applicable legal requirements. Archived data will be securely stored and accessible only for compliance or legal purposes. Upon reaching the end of the retention period, or at the customer’s request, Planable will permanently delete or anonymize the data.
Règle de stockage des données
Planable will store Slack Customer Data in secure, encrypted environments that comply with industry standards and legal requirements. Data will be stored in locations that ensure data integrity and protection against unauthorized access. Planable will regularly review and update storage practices to maintain the highest level of data security.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no