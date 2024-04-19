Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.

Règle de stockage des données Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://help.clearviewsocial.com/article/data-processing-agreement