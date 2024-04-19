Règle de conservation des données
Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.
Règle de stockage des données
Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no