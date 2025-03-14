Règle de conservation des données
Relativity is committed to protecting personal data. Relativity will collect metadata related to Slack Legal Holds created and managed through RelativityOne. We adhere to principles of lawful, fair, and transparent data processing, ensuring that your data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality. No other customer data is stored, processed, or retained by our application.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customers are in control of the lifecycle of their data related to the Relativity Legal Hold Slack application and can delete at any time.
Règle de stockage des données
Relativity will store metadata related to Slack Legal Holds created and managed through RelativityOne. We integrate with Slack's Legal Hold functionality, ensuring that all data management and retention are handled directly by Slack. No other customer data is stored by our application.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no