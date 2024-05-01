Règle de conservation des données
The data retention policy states that all data are available for 5 years and then can be deleted. (However, the retention period can be modified by clients according to their needs.)
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The standard period of data deletion is after 5 years or at the termination of the contract with the client. We never delete data from the system unless specifically requested.
Règle de stockage des données
The data is end-to-end encrypted and the encryption consists of various keys, including passwords etc., so it cannot be decrypted.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
FaceUp’s product infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We utilize end-to-end encryption protocols to secure data. We treat personal user data in accordance with GDPR guidelines and other legal obligations.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no